Riddle (forearm) was transferred to the 60-day injured list Saturday, Andre Fernandez of The Athletic reports.

This frees up a spot on the 40-man roster for Josh Smith, whom the Marlins claimed off waivers. He has not played in a rehab game since Aug. 21 due to renewed soreness in his right forearm, and at this point it seems unlikely that he will return this season.

