Riddle is out of the lineup for Game 1 of Thursday's twin bill against the Mets, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.

Riddle returned to the starting lineup for the first time since Sept. 2 during Wednesday's loss, during which he went 1-for-3 with a single. He will receive a breather as the Marlins look to play a pair of games versus New York on Thursday. In his absence, Miguel Rojas will start at shortstop and hit atop the order.