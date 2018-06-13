Marlins' JT Riddle: Not in lineup Wednesday
Riddle is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Giants, Clark Spencer of the Miami Herald reports.
Riddle is hitting a very weak .212/.226/.346 through 54 plate appearances, striking out 18 times while walking just once. Miguel Rojas will start at shortstop in his place.
