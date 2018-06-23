Riddle is out of the lineup against the Rockies on Saturday, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

Miguel Rojas will get a start at shortstop in Riddle's place after the latter went 0-for-4 with a pair of strikeouts and one RBI in Friday's loss. Over 26 games this year, Riddle is hitting just .218 with a .632 OPS.

