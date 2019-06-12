Marlins' JT Riddle: Out again Wednesday
Riddle is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Cardinals, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.
Riddle will head to the bench for a second straight day and the third time in four games as Harold Ramirez picks up a start in center field Wednesday. The 27-year-old is slashing just .182/.308/.273 in nine games since returning to the big club at the end of May, so Riddle could continue to see his playing time dwindle as the Marlins look elsewhere for outfield production.
