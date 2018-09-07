Marlins' JT Riddle: Out for fourth straight
Riddle (wrist) is out of the lineup for the fourth game in a row Friday against the Pirates, Clark Spencer of the Miami Herald reports.
Miguel Rojas draws his fourth straight start at shortstop. Rojas' 80 wRC+ is nearly identical to Riddle's 81, so it's possible that Rojas is simply being preferred to Riddle, though the fact that Riddle didn't appear off the bench in either of the Marlins' last two contests suggests that his injury is still bothering him.
