Marlins' JT Riddle: Out of lineup against southpaw
Riddle is not in the lineup Monday against the Giants, Clark Spencer of the Miami Herald reports.
Riddle will find his usual seat on the bench with a southpaw, Andrew Suarez, toeing the rubber for the opposition. Miguel Rojas will start at shortstop in his stead, with Yadiel Rivera picking up a start at the hot corner as a result.
More News
