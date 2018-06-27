Riddle is not starting Wednesday against the Diamondbacks, Andre Fernandez of the Miami Herald reports.

Riddle has hit just .231/.263/.396 through 29 games this year, not far off the .250/.282/.355 line he posted in his rookie season last year, giving fantasy owners little reason to believe he'll be a valuable asset. Miguel Rojas starts at shortstop in his place Wednesday.

