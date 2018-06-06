Riddle went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's win over the Cardinals.

With the Marlins leading by one, Riddle tacked on a key insurance run to lead off the sixth inning in the eventual win. In 10 games since being recalled from Triple-A New Orleans -- eight of which have been starts -- Riddle is slashing .242/.265/.424 with a pair of solo homers.

