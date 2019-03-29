Marlins' JT Riddle: Pops first homer in loss to Rox
Riddle went 1-for-1 with a solo home run in Thursday's loss to the Rockies.
Miguel Rojas got the start at shortstop with lefty Kyle Freeland on the mound for Colorado, but Riddle showed that he can make an impact against same-side pitching when he took Freeland deep in the sixth inning as a pinch hitter -- the only run the Marlins managed against Freeland on the night. Riddle is expected to see the majority of playing time at shortstop this season for Miami, but his .654 career OPS in 173 MLB games doesn't suggest he'll have much fantasy value.
