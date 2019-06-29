Marlins' JT Riddle: Pops sixth homer
Riddle went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Friday's 6-2 win over the Phillies.
The seventh-inning shot was Riddle's sixth homer of the year -- four of which have come in the last eight games. He only has six hits in total over that stretch though, hitting .214 with a 1:12 BB:K, and while the Marlins continue to give him a long look as the starting center fielder, the 27-year-old's .194/.231/.417 slash line on the season suggests his future lies on the bench.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 15
Four rookies, including a recent call-up, highlight Scott White's list of sleeper hitters for...
-
Week 15 two-start pitcher rankings
Scott White points out the must-start and sleeper two-start pitchers for the week ahead.
-
Week 15 Fantasy Baseball rankings, sims
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Hiura gets the call
Big day for prospects, with Keston Hiura, Brendan McKay reportedly on their way to the majors....
-
Role questions won't hold back McKay
The Rays are calling up top pitching prospect Brendan McKay, who just so happens to be a two-way...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart: Fade Story
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal