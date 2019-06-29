Riddle went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Friday's 6-2 win over the Phillies.

The seventh-inning shot was Riddle's sixth homer of the year -- four of which have come in the last eight games. He only has six hits in total over that stretch though, hitting .214 with a 1:12 BB:K, and while the Marlins continue to give him a long look as the starting center fielder, the 27-year-old's .194/.231/.417 slash line on the season suggests his future lies on the bench.

More News
Our Latest Stories