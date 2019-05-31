Riddle was recalled from Triple-A New Orleans ahead of Friday's game against the Padres, Andre Fernandez of The Athletic reports.

Riddle was a late scratch from Thursday night's action at Triple-A, so this move is unsurprising, especially with Neil Walker headed to the 10-day injured list due to a strained quadriceps. Riddle has put together a .243/.282/.452 slash line with four homers and 19 RBI over 30 games with New Orleans this season.