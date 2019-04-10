Riddle is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Reds.

Riddle is just 4-for-23 with nine strikeouts through 10 games this season, so he'll find a seat on the bench Wednesday despite having the platoon advantage against righty starter Tyler Mahle. Miguel Rojas will start at shortstop and hit second in his place.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • MLB: Toronto Blue Jays at Tampa Bay Rays

    Waivers, Winners and Losers

    Austin Meadows had a monster night while Mike Trout left with a groin injury. Heath Cummings...

  • mike-clevinger.jpg

    H2H Trade Chart

    Think the Mike Clevinger and Luis Severino injuries present a good opportunity to buy low?...

  • hyun-jin-ryu.jpg

    Top-30 IL stashes

    Do you have more injured players than IL spots? Have the Hyun-Jin Ryu and Ryan McMahon injuries...