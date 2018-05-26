Riddle was recalled from Triple-A New Orleans on Saturday, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.

Riddle will get his first big-league opportunity of the season with Martin Prado (hamstring) landing on the DL. It looks like he may play regularly in Prado's absence -- Riddle is starting at shortstop and batting seventh Saturday with Miguel Rojas shifted to third. He was batting .346/.400/.531 with three homers at Triple-A.

