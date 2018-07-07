Riddle (hip) is starting at shortstop and batting sixth against the Nationals on Saturday, Andre Fernandez of the Miami Herald reports.

Riddle was scratched from Thursday's lineup with the hip injury and remained out Friday, but it was apparently a minor issue. The 26-year-old has a .258/.288/.458 slash line with five home runs in 120 at-bats this season.

