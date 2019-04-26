Riddle has played a few innings in center field since his demotion to Triple-A New Orleans, Andre Fernandez of The Athletic reports.

While he's still primarily playing shortstop for the Baby Cakes, a transition to a utility role -- or at least showing the ability to handle center on an emergency basis -- could get Riddle back to the majors more quickly. It also might reflect the organization's frustration with Lewis Brinson's continued struggles and a lack of internal alternatives to replace him in Miami, should they decide a demotion is in order for him as well. Wherever he plays, Riddle is at least getting it done at the plate, hitting .353 in five games for New Orleans with a homer and six RBI.