Marlins' JT Riddle: Seeing action in center field
Riddle has played a few innings in center field since his demotion to Triple-A New Orleans, Andre Fernandez of The Athletic reports.
While he's still primarily playing shortstop for the Baby Cakes, a transition to a utility role -- or at least showing the ability to handle center on an emergency basis -- could get Riddle back to the majors more quickly. It also might reflect the organization's frustration with Lewis Brinson's continued struggles and a lack of internal alternatives to replace him in Miami, should they decide a demotion is in order for him as well. Wherever he plays, Riddle is at least getting it done at the plate, hitting .353 in five games for New Orleans with a homer and six RBI.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Chavis, Fletcher stand out
We got some good news and some bad news on the injury front Thursday, along with some low-owned...
-
Prospects: Kieboom goes the callup
He's not quite Vladimir Guerrero, but Carter Kieboom brings plenty of exciting skills to the...
-
Prospects Report: Life after Vlad
Vladimir Guerrero's impending arrival consumes all prospect talk for now, but Scott White has...
-
Waivers: Soroka, Verdugo shine
Chris Paddack was the standout rookie from Wednesday's action, according to Scott White, but...
-
It's Vladimir Guerrero time
The wait is over. Vladimir Guerrero is coming and should prove well worth the investment for...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, rankings
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal