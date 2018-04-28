Riddle (shoulder) played seven innings for Double-A Jacksonville on Friday and is expected to play a full nine innings for the affiliate Saturday, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.

The shortstop is closing in on his return to the Marlins' lineup. Riddle doesn't offer much upside with his bat, but he should resume starting duties once he's activated from the disabled list as Miguel Rojas' brief hot streak has already cooled.