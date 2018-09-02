Marlins' JT Riddle: Settles into leadoff role
Riddle will start at shortstop and bat leadoff Sunday against the Blue Jays, Andre Fernandez of the Miami Herald reports.
Riddle will slot in atop the order for the second straight contest after going 2-for-3 with a double, a walk and two runs in Saturday's win. The lefty-hitting Riddle may check out of the lineup against southpaws, but the Marlins could keep the infielder in the table-setting role versus right-handers so long as he remains productive in that capacity.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 24
Some younger players are poised to make an impact in the first week of September. Scott White...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 24
A holiday on Monday means a busy week of baseball action. Scott White appraises the two-start...
-
Ranking the top 25 DL stashes
With the DL becoming less relevant by the day, Scott White wonders how likely certain players...
-
Minor League Barometer: Trending?
Who is about to be promoted to the bigs for September? Here are some of the most prominent...
-
Waivers: Safe to drop Judge now?
What does the Yankees' acquisition of Andrew McCutchen say about Aaron Judge's chances of returning...
-
Some possible September call-ups
September roster expansion normally isn't a time when teams promote their best prospects, but...