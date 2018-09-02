Riddle will start at shortstop and bat leadoff Sunday against the Blue Jays, Andre Fernandez of the Miami Herald reports.

Riddle will slot in atop the order for the second straight contest after going 2-for-3 with a double, a walk and two runs in Saturday's win. The lefty-hitting Riddle may check out of the lineup against southpaws, but the Marlins could keep the infielder in the table-setting role versus right-handers so long as he remains productive in that capacity.