Riddle is on the bench for the second straight game Monday against the Braves, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.

Miguel Rojas will start at shortstop for the second day in a row. It's unclear whether Riddle is dealing with an injury or if the Marlins simply prefer Rojas. The two players have comparable statlines, with Riddle's 87 wRC+ just edging out Rojas' 82.