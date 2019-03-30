Riddle is back on the bench Saturday against lefty Tyler Anderson and the Rockies, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.

Riddle has sat in favor of Miguel Rojas in two of the Marlins' first three games, but there hasn't yet been any reason to assume anything other than a platoon between the two, as the Rockies started lefties on both occasions. Rojas will play shortstop and lead off Saturday.