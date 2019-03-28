Riddle is not in the Opening Day lineup against the Rockies, Andre Fernandez of The Athletic reports.

With lefty Kyle Freeland getting the start for Colorado, the Marlins will go with a righty-heavy lineup. The Marlins might be the rare team that goes with a strict platoon at shortstop this year, with Riddle starting against righties and Miguel Rojas starting against lefties.

More News
Our Latest Stories