Riddle remains on the bench Friday against the Phillies, Andre Fernandez of The Athletic reports.

Riddle and Miguel Rojas appeared to be in a strict platoon early in the season, with Riddle starting against every righty and Rojas getting the nod against every lefty through the first 11 games of the season. Since then, it's been Rojas in the lineup against three straight righties, including Jake Arrieta on Friday.