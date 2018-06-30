Riddle went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run in Friday's win over the Mets.

The 26-year-old has put together an impressive run since the middle of June, slashing .319/.360/.553 over his last 14 games with two homers, seven runs and eight RBI. Riddle's ultimate fantasy upside isn't that high, but at the very least he's locking down the Marlins' starting job at shortstop even when Martin Prado (hamstring) returns to action and Miguel Rojas is no longer needed to cover third base.

