Riddle will start at shortstop and bat sixth in Friday's game against the Rockies, Andre Fernandez of The Athletic reports.

Riddle was left off of the Opening Day lineup, but will get the starting nod at short with righty German Marquez on the bump. Riddle will most likely split time with Miguel Rojas, who was given the start Wednesday with a lefty on the mound. For the time being, the shortstop position looks to be a strict platoon based on the pitching matchup, but an everyday starter could emerge if either Riddle or Rojas heat up.