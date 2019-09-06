Riddle (forearm) remains without a firm timetable to return from the injured list.

Riddle began a rehab assignment with High-A Jupiter on Aug. 17, almost one month to the day after he landed on the IL with a right forearm strain. He played in two games with Jupiter and then two games with Triple-A New Orleans before -- as David Wilson of the Miami Herald reports -- Riddle began experiencing renewed soreness in the forearm. The 27-year-old was pulled from his rehab assignment and it's uncertain if or when he may return to the Marlins' active roster.

