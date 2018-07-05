Riddle went 3-for-4 with a triple, a home run, two runs scored and two RBI in Wednesday's 3-0 win over the Rays.

The shortstop provided Jose Urena and the Marlins' bullpen with all the offense they would need, continuing an impressive run that's seen Riddle hit .341 (14-for-41) over his last 10 starts with six extra-base hits (two homers, one triple, three doubles), six runs and seven RBI.