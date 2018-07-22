Riddle is out of the lineup Sunday against the Rays, Clark Spencer of the Miami Herald reports.

Riddle has been stuck in a 1-for-17 rut at the plate dating back prior to the All-Star break, so manager Don Mattingly will give the 26-year-old a day off to clear his head. Miguel Rojas picks up the start at shortstop in the series finale.

