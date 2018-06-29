Riddle went 3-for-4 in Thursday's loss to the Diamondbacks.

The Marlins managed nothing but singles against Zack Greinke and the D-backs bullpen in a shutout loss, but Riddle at least was able to have some success. The 26-year-old continues to see the bulk of the action at shortstop for Miami, slashing .260/.296/.416 with two homers and 10 RBI through 25 games in June.

