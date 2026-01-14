The Yankees traded Matheus to the Marlins on Tuesday alongside Dillon Lewis, Brendan Jones and Dylan Jasso in exchange for Ryan Weathers, Jack Curry of YES Network reports.

Matheus slashed .275/.365/.376 with 56 RBI, 61 runs scored and 40 stolen bases across 444 plate appearances between New York's Single-A and High-A affiliate in 2025. The 21-year-old infielder didn't reach High-A until August, however, so the Marlins may keep him there to begin 2026 before elevating him to Double-A Pensacola.