The Marlins claimed Fernandez (elbow) off waivers from the Giants on Monday.

The Giants declined to add the 23-year-old back to their 40-man roster earlier this month while he continues to recover from Tommy John surgery, which prevented him from pitching at any level in 2018. Considering Fernandez underwent the elbow procedure last spring, he should be available to pitch again at some point in 2019, though he'll almost certainly be stashed on the Marlins' 10- or 60-day disabled list to begin the campaign. Because the Giants previously poached Fernandez from the Rockies in the Rule 5 draft last winter, the Marlins would have to keep the right-hander on the roster throughout the season or offer him back to Colorado. Fernandez didn't accrue any MLB service time while the Giants kept him on the DL all of last season.