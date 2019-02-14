Marlins' Julian Fernandez: Shifts to IL
The Marlins placed Fernandez (elbow) on the 60-day injured list Wednesday.
A November waiver pickup, Fernandez was already expected to be sidelined for at least the first two months of the season while continuing to recover from April 2018 Tommy John surgery. The move to the 60-day IL confirms that Fernandez still has a ways to go in his rehab, which could extend through the All-Star break. Since the 23-year-old was previously a Rule 5 selection of the Giants last winter before sitting out 2018 following the elbow injury, he'll have to stick on Miami's active roster once activated from the IL or get offered back to the Rockies, the organization that originally signed him as an amateur free agent in 2012.
