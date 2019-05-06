Marlins' Julian Fernandez: Tosses side session
Fernandez (elbow) threw a 20-pitch bullpen session in Florida on Monday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.
Fernandez underwent Tommy John surgery in April in 2018 and took a big step forward Monday by making it through a brief side session. Although he likely has at least a few months left of rehab, this is a good sign for the right-hander, who figures to toss at least a few more bullpen sessions before advancing to facing live hitters.
