Marlins' Junichi Tazawa: Struggles with new team
Tazawa has earned a 5.12 ERA across 51 innings pitched with the Marlins this season.
In his first year with Miami, Tazawa's ERA has increased by over one point since 2016 -- from 4.17 to 5.22. The right-hander has struggled with a rib injury throughout the season, which could be a contributing factor to his down year. However, he's pitched well of late, allowing just one run in his last eight innings out of the bullpen, and could see some high-leverage innings down the stretch.
