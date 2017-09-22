Tazawa has earned a 5.12 ERA across 51 innings pitched with the Marlins this season.

In his first year with Miami, Tazawa's ERA has increased by over one point since 2016 -- from 4.17 to 5.22. The right-hander has struggled with a rib injury throughout the season, which could be a contributing factor to his down year. However, he's pitched well of late, allowing just one run in his last eight innings out of the bullpen, and could see some high-leverage innings down the stretch.