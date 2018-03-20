Marlins' Junichi Tazawa: Unimpressive this spring
Tazawa has a 4.50 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 1:1 K:BB through four innings this spring.
While the ERA and WHIP don't mean much given the small sample, Tazawa's lack of dominance continues the trend from last season, when he managed a career-low 6.2 K/9 after routinely posting marks of 9.0 or higher during his time with the Red Sox. The 31-year-old is set to serve as middle relief for the Marlins in 2018, a role that likely won't offer him many save or hold opportunities on a team that could struggle to get to 60 wins, and if he isn't offering a palatable strikeout rate either, Tazawa's fantasy value in any format would be effectively nil.
