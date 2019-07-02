Marlins' Junior Sanchez: Inks $1.5 million deal with Marlins

Sanchez signed a $1.5 million contract with the Marlins, Jesse Sanchez of MLB.com reports.

A 6-foot, 160-pound shortstop from the Dominican Republic, Sanchez has an innate ability to make consistent, hard contact from the left side of the plate. He has an ideal combination of bat speed and strike zone awareness, that leads to above-average grades on his hit tool. Sanchez won't be much of a threat on the bases by the time he reaches the majors, and may only develop 20-homer power, so his hit tool will have to carry his fantasy value.

