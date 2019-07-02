Marlins' Junior Sanchez: Inks $1.5 million deal with Marlins
Sanchez signed a $1.5 million contract with the Marlins, Jesse Sanchez of MLB.com reports.
A 6-foot, 160-pound shortstop from the Dominican Republic, Sanchez has an innate ability to make consistent, hard contact from the left side of the plate. He has an ideal combination of bat speed and strike zone awareness, that leads to above-average grades on his hit tool. Sanchez won't be much of a threat on the bases by the time he reaches the majors, and may only develop 20-homer power, so his hit tool will have to carry his fantasy value.
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
First two rounds of 2020 drafts
Much has happened in the first half of 2019. Scott White pauses to reflect on what it might...
-
Tuesday Waivers plus winners & losers
Heath Cummings tells you who to add from Monday's action and offers up the day's winners and...
-
Ranking Cease with other SP call-ups
Dylan Cease is set for his MLB debut as the latest pitching prospect to get the call, with...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart & rankings
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 15
Four rookies, including a recent call-up, highlight Scott White's list of sleeper hitters for...
-
Week 15 two-start pitcher rankings
Scott White points out the must-start and sleeper two-start pitchers for the week ahead.