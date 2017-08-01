Bour (oblique) is still at least three weeks away from resuming baseball activities, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.

Oblique strains do tend to take a while to heal, so it's not too surprising to hear that the Marlins are taking the cautious approach with their slugging first baseman. Considering this timeline and how far out of a playoff spot the team is, there is speculation that Bour could be held out for the remainder of the season, although no official word has come forth on that front. Tyler Moore and Tomas Telis should continue to plug the hole at first base while he's out of commission.