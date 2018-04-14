Bour went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in Friday's win over the Pirates.

It's his third homer of the season, all three of which have come in the last three games. Bour's .208 batting average should continue to rise as the season progresses, but with eight RBI in 13 games he's on his expected pace in terms of run production.

