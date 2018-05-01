Bour (back) is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Phillies, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.

Bour took batting practice Monday and was hoping to return to action Tuesday, but he'll remain sidelined for a fourth straight game as he continues to deal back spasms. The fact that he was eying Tuesday as a return date suggests that he's nearing a return and won't need a stint on the DL, though it's still unclear when he'll return to action. Derek Dietrich will once again start at first base in his stead, hitting cleanup.