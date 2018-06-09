Bour went 1-for-3 with two walks and two runs scored in Friday's 4-0 win over the Padres.

The first baseman still isn't supplying the big-time power the Marlins were hoping for, but he's at least digging himself out of his early-season hole at the plate, slashing .304/.365/.457 over his last 12 games with one homer, four RBI and six runs. Bour's relative lack of production -- he does have 10 home runs and 27 RBI in 61 games -- is at least partially due to other teams pitching around the only real long-ball threat in Miami's batting order, as his 17.4 percent walk rate is over six points higher than his career mark.