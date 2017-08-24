Marlins' Justin Nicolino: Departs early after six-run bombardment
Nicolino (2-2) lasted only 2.1 innings in Wednesday's 8-0 loss to the Phillies, giving up six runs on eight hits and a pair of walks.
Well, that was ugly. Injuries and demotions have made Nicolino only an occasional part of Miami's rotation this year, and this outing certainly won't help his case for clinging to a spot. With marginal stuff, a brutal strikeout rate (5.2 K/9), and a propensity for allowing both walks and homers, Nicolino offers little to no intrigue in the fantasy community.
