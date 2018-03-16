Nicolino is expected to make the Marlins' roster as either a starter or a reliever, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.

Nicolino posted a 5.06 ERA with a 5.55 FIP in 48 innings for the Marlins last season. The 26-year-old lefty is still part of the rotation battle, especially after teammates Adam Conley, Dillon Peters, and Jarlin Garcia were all sent to the minors Friday. If he doesn't win a rotation spot, he's likely to find himself in the bullpen, though he'll hardly be a fantasy weapon in either case unless he unexpectedly finds a new level of performance.