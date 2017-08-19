Nicolino (2-1) allowed one run on six hits over five innings Friday to pick up the win in a 3-1 victory over the Mets. He struck out one.

The lefty was pulled after throwing only 74 pitches (55 strikes), but still lasted long enough to record his second straight win since being called back up to the majors. Nicolino will take a 4.11 ERA into his next outing Wednesday in Philadelphia.