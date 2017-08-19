Marlins' Justin Nicolino: Handcuffs Mets on Friday
Nicolino (2-1) allowed one run on six hits over five innings Friday to pick up the win in a 3-1 victory over the Mets. He struck out one.
The lefty was pulled after throwing only 74 pitches (55 strikes), but still lasted long enough to record his second straight win since being called back up to the majors. Nicolino will take a 4.11 ERA into his next outing Wednesday in Philadelphia.
More News
-
Marlins' Justin Nicolino: Picks up first win of season Saturday•
-
Marlins' Justin Nicolino: Recalled ahead of start•
-
Marlins' Justin Nicolino: Optioned to New Orleans•
-
Marlins' Justin Nicolino: Moves to bullpen•
-
Marlins' Justin Nicolino: Last four innings in no-decision Saturday•
-
Marlins' Justin Nicolino: Struggles in injury return•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 21
With the help of some platoon advantages, Chris Towers runs down 10 sleeper hitters you want...
-
Week 21 two-start pitcher rankings
Chris Towers takes a look at the two-start pitching options for a thin Week 21, and admits...
-
Waivers: Lamet, pitching relief
With injuries piling up among starting pitchers, Chris Towers looks for some starters who can...
-
Prospects: Acuna best of what's left
Are there any potential call-ups still worth stashing in 2017? Maybe not, but Scott White looks...
-
Waivers: Hoskins quickly pays off
After a slow start, Rhys Hoskins is performing exactly as hoped, according to Scott White....
-
Sizing up 16 two-faced pitchers
So many pitchers who we thought we had figured out did an about-face this weekend, leaving...