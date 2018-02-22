Marlins' Justin Nicolino: In rotation mix
Nicolino is competing for one of the Marlins' final three rotation spots in spring training, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.
Nicolino will join a group of around 10 other pitchers auditioning for a spot in the Marlins' rotation, which currently only has two Opening Day locks in Dan Straily and Jose Urena. In 20 appearances for Miami in 2017, which included eight starts, the 26-year-old notched a lackluster 5.06 ERA and 26:20 K:BB across 48 innings. He posted a more respectable 3.87 ERA in 12 starts (79 innings) with Triple-A New Orleans, though that came with a similarly poor 51:24 K:BB. While an impressive spring could see Nicolino break camp in the rotation, he'll primarily be used to eat innings and doesn't figure to hold any significant fantasy value in 2018.
