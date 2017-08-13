Nicolino (1-1) allowed two runs, one of which was earned, on six hits and four walks while striking out two over 5.1 innings to earn the victory Saturday against the Rockies.

Nicolino struggled with control, but left the contest with a two-run lead, helping him earn his first victory of the season. He was recalled from Triple-A New Orleans for this start, and although he's already had two strong outings on the season, he presents a significant amount of risk to fantasy managers. He'll make his next start Friday against the Mets.