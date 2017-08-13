Marlins' Justin Nicolino: Picks up first win of season Saturday
Nicolino (1-1) allowed two runs, one of which was earned, on six hits and four walks while striking out two over 5.1 innings to earn the victory Saturday against the Rockies.
Nicolino struggled with control, but left the contest with a two-run lead, helping him earn his first victory of the season. He was recalled from Triple-A New Orleans for this start, and although he's already had two strong outings on the season, he presents a significant amount of risk to fantasy managers. He'll make his next start Friday against the Mets.
More News
-
Marlins' Justin Nicolino: Recalled ahead of start•
-
Marlins' Justin Nicolino: Optioned to New Orleans•
-
Marlins' Justin Nicolino: Moves to bullpen•
-
Marlins' Justin Nicolino: Last four innings in no-decision Saturday•
-
Marlins' Justin Nicolino: Struggles in injury return•
-
Marlins' Justin Nicolino: Activated ahead of Monday's start•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Seven games at Coors Field is one of the many reasons there are no shortage of sleeper hitters...
-
Week 20 two-start pitcher rankings
Marco Estrada has pitched better of late, but would you trust him with two starts in Fantasy...
-
Pitchers approaching innings limit
Teams are more cautious with their young pitchers these days, and this time of year is when...
-
Waivers: Parker a new saves source
The Angels are changing up the back of their bullpen, and two first basemen are on the verge...
-
Bruce trade renews Dominic Smith watch
Jay Bruce heads to Cleveland, shaking up the Indians lineup, but just as interesting for Fantasy...
-
Prospects: Time to pick up Hoskins
Rhys Hoskins is on the verge of a promotion, and while he's not the biggest name in prospect...