Nicolino was recalled from Triple-A New Orleans and will start Saturday against the Rockies.

It will be Nicolino's second time in the Miami rotation this season, as he posted a 4.95 ERA and 0-1 record in five starts earlier this year for the team before being sent down to Triple-A. The southpaw has fared a bit better with New Orleans, owning a 3.19 ERA and a 1.25 WHIP over 79 innings this season, but faces a tough challenge against the Rockies, who rank second in the NL with 5.24 runs per game. Nicolino will likely be sent back to the minors once Chris O'Grady (oblique) returns from the 10-day disabled list, though there's still no timetable for his return.