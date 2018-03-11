Marlins' Justin Nicolino: Still part of rotation battle
Nicolino is still in the running for one of the Marlins' three open rotation spots, Clark Spencer of The Miami Herald reports.
He's had a solid spring so far, posting a 6:2 K:BB in six innings, but Nicolino also has an ace up his sleeve in the rotation battle due to the fact that he's out of minor-league options. The 26-year-old lefty is probably one of the favorites to break camp in the rotation as a result, although there's still plenty of time in camp for him to give that spot away, and even if does win a spot his career 4.65 ERA, 1.46 WHIP and incredibly low 3.6 K.9 through 201.1 big-league innings make him all but unrosterable in most fantasy formats.
