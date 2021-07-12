The Marlins have selected Watson with the 16th overall pick in the 2021 first-year player draft.

The top of this draft is flush with high-end prep shortstops, and Watson's highlights and raw tools are arguably the most impressive of the bunch. At 5-foot-9, 178 pounds, he doesn't have the size traditionally associated with a power/speed shortstop, but that's exactly what he is. He already demonstrates massive raw power from the left side in games, and has a track record of hitting well against the best prep pitching in the country. Watson also boasts more speed than the other top shortstops in the class, with the possible exception of Jordan Lawler. He should maintain plus speed at least into his mid-20s, and his combination of bat speed and athleticism have elicited Jazz Chisholm comps. Watson likes hitting for power, and with that mindset will come some strikeouts, but he doesn't chase many pitches out of the zone. He has the highest fantasy ceiling of the hitters in this class.