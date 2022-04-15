Watson went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a second run scored for Low-A Jupiter in Thursday's game against Fort Myers.

The Marlins' top fantasy prospect has been locked in to begin the season, slashing .391/.440/1.043 through six games with seven of his nine hits (three doubles and four homers) going for extra bases. Watson's even 1-for-1 on stolen base attempts. The performance becomes even more impressive when you consider it's his first time in full-season ball, and he doesn't turn 19 until Saturday. Watson's 2:10 BB:K is cause for concern if it doesn't improve, but he did post an 8:7 mark in 42 plate appearances at rookie ball last year after being selected with the 16th overall pick in the 2021 Draft, so there is reason to think his plate discipline will improve. If he keeps raking, Watson will force a promotion to High-A over the summer in addition to racing up prospect rankings.