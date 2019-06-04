Marlins' Kameron Misner: Drafted by Marlins with 35th pick
The Marlins have selected Misner with the 35th overall pick in the 2019 first-year player draft.
A burly 6-foot-4, 213-pound slugger, Misner is built like a lumberjack, and fittingly, doesn't get cheated on his long, heavy hacks. He has lost out on a lot of critical developmental reps, missing almost half his sophomore season at Missouri with a foot injury and subsequently sitting out last summer as well. His raw tools are very exciting -- his power potential rivals almost any hitter in this class, and he also happens to be a 55-grade runner, despite his large frame. There are a lot of red flags regarding his ability to hit for average, however, as he fell flat against SEC pitching this season. In 30 games of conference play, he hit .222 with a 39:21 K:BB. He may be able to improve in that department with pro instruction, but even in a best-case scenario, he will be a slow mover to the big leagues, relative to the other top college hitters in this class. Defensively, the left-handed Misner could end up anywhere from center field to first base, with right field seeming like the best fit, given his size and plus arm.
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Buying 'pop-up' pitchers?
Take a deep dive into the latest pitching promotions to see who might have the stuff to st...
-
Buy these six delayed breakouts
Not every 2019 breakout was evident the first week of the season. These six didn't find their...
-
Waivers: Signs of hope for Pivetta
The highs have always been high, but Nick Pivetta gave us reason to believe there might have...
-
Week 11 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
Derek Dietrich and Howie Kendrick may not get the most consistent at-bats, but Scott White...
-
Week 11 Preview: Two-start pitchers
While there's no shortage of useful two-start options in Week 11, most of them are owned already....
-
Fantasy Baseball Week 11 rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start