Marlins' Kameron Misner: Drafted by Marlins with 35th pick

The Marlins have selected Misner with the 35th overall pick in the 2019 first-year player draft.

A burly 6-foot-4, 213-pound slugger, Misner is built like a lumberjack, and fittingly, doesn't get cheated on his long, heavy hacks. He has lost out on a lot of critical developmental reps, missing almost half his sophomore season at Missouri with a foot injury and subsequently sitting out last summer as well. His raw tools are very exciting -- his power potential rivals almost any hitter in this class, and he also happens to be a 55-grade runner, despite his large frame. There are a lot of red flags regarding his ability to hit for average, however, as he fell flat against SEC pitching this season. In 30 games of conference play, he hit .222 with a 39:21 K:BB. He may be able to improve in that department with pro instruction, but even in a best-case scenario, he will be a slow mover to the big leagues, relative to the other top college hitters in this class. Defensively, the left-handed Misner could end up anywhere from center field to first base, with right field seeming like the best fit, given his size and plus arm.