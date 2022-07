The Marlins have selected Milbrandt with the 85th overall pick in the 2022 first-year player draft.

A prep arm from Virginia, Milbrandt boasts a low-to-mid-90s high-spin fastball that he pairs with an upper-70s curveball and a slider. The 6-foot-2, 190-pound right-hander is an above-average athlete for a pitcher and could add a few ticks to his fastball as he adds strength. The Marlins may need to offer him an above-slot bonus to pry him away from his commitment to Vanderbilt.